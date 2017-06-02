Union says Canadian Cost Guard closing down three stations in Manitoba, Ontario

WINNIPEG — The union representing Canadian Coast Guard employees says the agency plans to close stations in Gimli and Selkirk in Manitoba and Kenora, Ont.

Christine Collins, president of the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees, said Friday they've been given three possible dates for the closures, ranging from immediately to the end of the season.

"It is worrisome that the needs of individual communities have not been reviewed prior to any announcements being made," Collins said.

The union said the closures are because the work no longer falls within the coast guard's mandate.

The Lifesaving Society's Manitoba branch has also condemned the move.

The organization said the leading cause of drowning deaths in Manitoba is boating accidents.

"Navigation services provide the prevention and action to prevent deaths, and search and rescue is there in the case that something might happen, and those are vital assets that we need in Manitoba," said the society's operations manager Kevin Tordiffe.

Without the coast guard's presence, it said boating on Lake Winnipeg and Lake of the Woods will be more dangerous.

The coast guard said there will be no changes to service until a review has been completed.