Police investigating after pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help investigating a hit-and-run near Garden City that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The 18-year-old man was crossing Jefferson Avenue at McPhillips Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.



Emergency crews transported the man to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Investigators are now trying to track down a late model, dark-coloured Jeep Wrangler that may have damage to the front or hood area.