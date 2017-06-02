News / Winnipeg

Police investigating after pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help tracking down a 'vehicle of interest.'

Metro file

Winnipeg police are asking the public's help investigating a hit-and-run near Garden City that left a pedestrian critically injured.

The 18-year-old man was crossing Jefferson Avenue at McPhillips Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.

Emergency crews transported the man to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Investigators are now trying to track down a late model, dark-coloured Jeep Wrangler that may have damage to the front or hood area.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact investigators at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...