Police investigating after pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run
Winnipeg police are asking the public's help tracking down a 'vehicle of interest.'
Winnipeg police are asking the public's help investigating a hit-and-run near Garden City that left a pedestrian critically injured.
The 18-year-old man was crossing Jefferson Avenue at McPhillips Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
Emergency crews transported the man to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.
Investigators are now trying to track down a late model, dark-coloured Jeep Wrangler that may have damage to the front or hood area.
Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact investigators at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
