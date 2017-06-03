Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say
At a news conference today, police say the 21-year-old's body was found Thursday by a local land owner checking his crops.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say they have located the body of Christine Wood in a farm field east of the city.
At a news conference today, police say the 21-year-old's body was found Thursday by a local land owner checking his crops.
They say an autopsy Friday confirmed her identity.
Wood was last seen alive Aug. 19, 2016, in Winnipeg when she was leaving a hotel near the airport.
The Oxford House First Nation resident was in the city with her parents visiting family.
In April, police declared her death a homicide and arrested a suspect, 30-year-old Brett Overby.
Police have alleged there was enough forensic evidence at Overby's home to charge him with second-degree murder.
At today's news conference, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson says Wood's parents are devastated by the news, but relieved to get some closure.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Why the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'feel-good vibe' is legit this year
-
Inside the Perimeter