Community garden "movement" growing in North End, expands at Neechi Commons

Where paradise was paved and replaced by a parking lot, a grassroots grocer is determined to plant a community garden.

This week, 40 square feet of Neechi Commons’ parking lot will be covered with soil to plant ‘The Three Sisters,’ which is “an aboriginal concept of growing mutually supportive vegetables,” according to Neechi Commons volunteer Dennis Lewycky.

“We plant the corn first, which then supports the beans that climb up the corn stick, then squash, which covers the soil and retains moisture. That way all three are supporting each other,” said Lewycky. “We also want to plant sage, cedar and things that are used in traditional medicine.

He explained the garden is a “collective effort” between his group, local community groups like Urban Eatin’ Landscapes, and a city grant.

Some of the harvested produce will stock Neechi Commons, which also sends subsidized, healthy food to northern communities via the Nutrition North Program to offset “insane food costs up north,” said management coordinator Amelia Laidlaw.

However, most of the garden’s goods will support local food banks, while community groups will use it to teach inner-city residents about growing food.

In 2010, The North End Food Assessment, a report prepared by Food Matters Manitoba, identified a “need to move away from the charity model” to address food insecurity.

The report noted, “most charity models do not lead to self-sufficiency” and added many “focus on emergency relief.”

Over half of inner city can access healthy food sources by foot but can’t afford to buy it, according to a 2016 report from the University of Winnipeg’s Institute of Urban Studies.

“This (Neechi Commons’ garden) takes what people think is the unfortunate North End and turns it on its head,” said Lewycky. “People can be self-reliant, they can do so much for themselves.”

Lewycky hopes the garden will expand to the 20-foot boulevard on Main Street by next year, adding another plot to a growing trend in the area.