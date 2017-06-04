Winnipeg councillor named FCM president

A Winnipeg city councillor assuming the presidency of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) expects Winnipeg will benefit from that organization's efforts as she steers them over the next year.

Coun. Jenny Gerbasi, who was acclaimed as president during the FCM’s annual general meeting, Sunday, said “the strength of the FCM” is that big, small, rural, urban, northern and remote communities “are speaking with one voice” in united lobbying efforts.

“That’s a powerful voice Ottawa (the federal government) really wants to listen to, and has come to respect as reasonable and helpful,” she said in an interview, adding what benefits the FCM membership and “roughly 90 per cent of Canadians” is likely to benefit Winnipeg.

“Across the country we’re all facing the same challenges, working on the same issues,” Gerbasi said.

She explained that looking at some of the problems Winnipeg faces today helps illustrate where much of the FCM lobbying efforts will be focussed during her year-long term.

For instance, as Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government moves away from predictable transit and infrastructure funding—a blow to Winnipeg—the federal government is committing $20.1 billion towards transit funding over the next 11 years.

“That’s a very positive thing, but on the flip side though, there is still the expectation that provinces are going to be a part of that,” Gerbasi said. “This is true for any province… FCM’s position is we’re very pleased with the increased federal dollars, that starts making out transit investment doable, but we still need provinces as strong partners at the table.”

Another one of the FCM's key focal points, affordable housing, is also on the agenda in Winnipeg, as Gerbasi herself recently helped the city take its first steps towards initiating a housing roundtable discussion.