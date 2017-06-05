News / Winnipeg

Gordon Lightfoot, Boney M. coming to Winnipeg this fall

The folk-rocker will perform in November, while the disco group arrives in September.

Canadian folk-rocker Gordon Lightfoot will take the stage in Winnipeg this fall.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canadian folk-rocker Gordon Lightfoot will take the stage in Winnipeg this fall.

Casinos of Winnipeg announced an unlikely pairing of concerts Monday.

Gordon Lightfoot, the folk-rocker who's celebrating 50 years of performing, and Boney M., the German disco dance group best known for hits in the 70s and 80s, will perform (separately) at the Club Regent Event Centre this fall. 

Lightfoot takes the stage Nov. 3, while Boney M. rolls in Sept. 24. 

Tickets are on sale Wednesday for both shows at Ticketmaster and casinosofwinnipeg.com.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...