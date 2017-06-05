Gordon Lightfoot, Boney M. coming to Winnipeg this fall
The folk-rocker will perform in November, while the disco group arrives in September.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Casinos of Winnipeg announced an unlikely pairing of concerts Monday.
Gordon Lightfoot, the folk-rocker who's celebrating 50 years of performing, and Boney M., the German disco dance group best known for hits in the 70s and 80s, will perform (separately) at the Club Regent Event Centre this fall.
Lightfoot takes the stage Nov. 3, while Boney M. rolls in Sept. 24.
Tickets are on sale Wednesday for both shows at Ticketmaster and casinosofwinnipeg.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Why the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'feel-good vibe' is legit this year
-
Inside the Perimeter