‘It’s time we stand together’: Sabrina Binesi running for Green Party in Point Douglas

“Look outside,” said Sabrina Koehn Binesi, pointing to the pawn shops and beer vendors on Main Street across from Neechi Commons. “This is the entry point to our community—but this is not what Point Douglas is about."

If elected as the Point Douglas MLA for the Green Party on June 13, Binesi wants to meet with those businesses to talk over community outreach initiatives that “give back to the problems they’re enabling.”

On Friday, Binesi pointed to Thunderbird House and North Point Douglas Women’s Centre (NPDWC) as examples of places that could use more community support.

Last week, she joined a rally in protest of NPDWC budget cuts, which the provincial government maintains is an agreed-upon end date of a one-time grant.

The 39-year-old candidate says she felt the NPDWC’s tight budget first-hand, when she sought out their services, but found it closed—twice.

Binesi boasts a long list of organizations where she lent her own helping hand over the years, including Food Not Bombs, a group that cooks up hot meals for Meet Me at the Bell Tower.

Binesi studied political science at the University of Winnipeg and worked as a legal assistant and executive office assistant in federal and provincial government departments.

Now, she wants to use her legal experience to help those in the justice system.

Binesi, an Ojibwe and Cree Winnipegger from Sandy Bay First Nation and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in Nelson House, said she wants to address issues with Gladue processes.

“The legal community is not mobilized to act on this, and people are just being thrown in jail,” said Binesi about Gladue, a provision in the Criminal Code that instructs judges to consider the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples before sentencing, but that critics say is poorly executed in Manitoba.

As a former volunteer with the Elizabeth Fry Society, Binesi said she’s “well aware of the issues going unaddressed” between Indigenous peoples and the justice system.

“It’s time we stand together as Point Douglas residents, organize our communities to rise to the occasion and fight for change now.”

Advance voting for the Point Douglas byelection runs from June 3–10.

Three things to know about Sabrina Koehn Binesi:

Her top hidden gem of Point Douglas: The walking path by Gomez Street off Higgins Avenue

Her favourite restaurant: Hong Hing on 685 Ellice Ave.