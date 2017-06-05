Winnipeg man pleads guilty to manslaughter in bar brawl death in 2011
WINNIPEG — A man has admitted to beating another person to death outside a Winnipeg bar.
Baljinder Singh Sidhu, who was 27, was killed in a brawl outside a bar in Osborne Village in the summer of 2011.
Zeljko Mikic, who is in his early 30s, pleaded guilty today to manslaughter.
He was arrested in 2013 and had originally been charged with second-degree murder.
He's been free on bail for three years.
Prosecutors and defence lawyers will present a joint recommendation for a prison sentence in November.
Police said at the time of Singh's death that many people in the brawl had ties to local street gangs.
(CJOB)
