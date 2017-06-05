'Remember Gus': Winnipeg's popular Windmill eatery closing doors

Staff at a North End family-run diner are preparing to ladle out their final bowls of famous soup this week.

“Our roast beef and roast pork were always very popular,” said Eileen Damianakos who, with her late husband Gus, ran the Windmill Restaurant which is closing Sunday after 47 years.

“Our potato soup was killer,” she laughed. “It was Gus’s creation and people loved it.”

But it was the man behind the liver and onions, clubhouse sandwiches, pork chops and another soup du jour made with beans who, along with Eileen Damianakos, made it a place where people wanted to gather.

“Gus was the Windmill,” said daughter Angie Damianakos. “He made so many friends through the years, whether they came every day, once a week or once a month. He loved this area and if someone came in who was hungry and in need of a hot meal, he would be the first to say take a seat.”

Holding back tears, she described how much her father adored running the Selkirk Avenue eatery. With its trademark white and red décor, it also served as a backdrop for a number of movies shot in Winnipeg, such as Capote and Shall We Dance.

Angie Damianakos said the decision to sell came even before Gus suffered a heart attack last summer. He passed away July 30.

“He would have turned 80 on June 16,” she said. “He never really got a chance to enjoy any kind of retirement, but I don’t believe he felt like he missed out. That restaurant was his baby.”

Ross Eadie, Mynarski councillor and chair of the Selkirk Avenue BIZ, said he would usually go in for breakfast once a week and grew up frequenting the restaurant with friends.

“I was just there and had no idea they had sold and were closing,” Eadie said. “It’s sad. I hope whoever purchased the building has plans to keep a presence on Selkirk, whatever it may be.”

Indeed, the news of the closure comes as a surprise to many. Angie was trying to not make a big fuss and wouldn’t disclose who bought the old eatery. It’s still unknown what will happen to 518 Selkirk.