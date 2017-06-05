Winnipeg students explore tech sector during Canada Learning Code Week

A coding workshop for kids morphed into a cacophony of shrill meows at Red River College Monday.

Grade 6 students from Pinkham School were learning how to animate cats using Scratch software—and having great success.

"It sounds like you’re murdering a bunch of cats!" one female student told her tablemate whose laptop meowing was becoming insufferable.

Needless to say, students quickly grasped some basic coding skills as part of the inaugural Canada Learning Code Week. Winnipeg’s event was one of more than 520 scheduled nationally between June 1 and 8.

Canada Learning Code co-founder and CEO Melissa Sariffodeen said the organization’s goal is to teach 10 million Canadians to code by 2027.

Though kids are easily sold on the idea, it’s often their teachers who need more encouraging when it comes to digital education, she said.

"Our goal is to get teachers excited about (coding) and confident with it, too," said Sariffodeen, who helped create a lesson plan for the Winnipeg students based on the first international air mail flight between the U.S. and Canada.

"We didn’t want to just do coding to create a game or a story in isolation. We wanted to be able to create something that teachers could pull into their classrooms and teach something (through coding) they were already expected to teach anyway."

Other Canada Learning Code events focused on residential schools and reconciliation in Ottawa; language rights in Montreal; and endangered species conservation in Whitehorse.

Software developer Serena Vandersteen, who leads the local chapter of Ladies Learning Code Inc., got involved in hopes of ironing out some industry irregularities.

"I feel like there’s not gender equality in the industry, so that’s always been something that’s personally important to me," Vandersteen said, noting about 10 per cent of her colleagues are female.