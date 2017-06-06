Low-income renters in Manitoba to be hit by cuts to Rent Assist program

WINNIPEG — A pair of Manitoba organizations is sounding the alarm about cuts to a provincial program that could affect thousands of low-income renters.

Make Poverty History and Right to Housing Coalition said cuts to Rent Assist will hit 7,000 homes starting on July 1.

Manitobans affected by the cuts include minimum wage workers, students, newcomers, families and seniors.

An increase in Rent Assist is mandated by July 1 each year to make up for rising rents.

However, the organizations said this year families will see a cut in benefits or reduction in the planned increase.

They said the cuts will put affordable housing further out of reach for low-income renters in Manitoba.

“The province only informed affected recipients in a letter last week that there would be changes to the program, directing them to contact the department for more information about how these would affect their benefits," said the news release.

The province said it is restricted from giving exact details on the changes due to the coming Point Douglas byelection, but said changes are being made to ensure the Rent Assist program continues to help Manitobans who are most in need.

“The impact of these changes on each household will depend on the household’s income. Recipients with the lowest incomes will benefit due to the increase in maximum benefits, while those with higher incomes may experience a reduction in benefits due to changes in the formula,” the province said in a statement.