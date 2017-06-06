Scoring one for memory lane: New Canada Games exhibit celebrates 50 years of sport

Keith McLennan showed up a half hour early to the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame’s new exhibit reveal Tuesday. He wanted to scope for a good parking spot and find his personal treasures among the 15 glass cabinets stocked full of mementos celebrating 50 Years of Canada Games.

McLennan played lacrosse for Team Manitoba at the 1977 Canada Summer Games. His stick and jersey are now on display in the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame (145 Pacific Ave.).

“The things you remember—I can’t remember stuff from last week, but I can tell you everything from the Canada Games in 1977,” he said.

McLennan’s team placed fourth and played the home team, Newfoundland, in their first match.

“It was right after the opening ceremonies in the arena, so it was packed. And we beat them,” he said. “There was just so many people … it was a really raucous crowd, lots of fun.”

McLennan was among the excited Canada Games alumni at the exhibit launch, a group which included Betty Hird and Ina Light. The women curled with Manitoba’s mixed team in the 1967 Canada Winter Games, earning silver medals.

Hird carried her medal in her purse Tuesday, holding it up to the cabinet glass behind which Light’s cushioned medal sat. Light’s grandsons, Weston and Derek Oryniak, also have their own curling medals in the exhibit, just metres from their grandmother’s.

Nearly 50 days out, the 2017 Canada Summer Games will begin in Winnipeg July 28. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Games and the Hall of Fame exhibit—with its battered boxing gloves, signed hockey sticks and once-stylish track suits—showcases the Games' evolution.