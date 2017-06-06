First-in-Manitoba program matching LGBTTQ youth with mentors

Once the glitter settles and Pride’s rainbow flags disappear, Big Brothers Big Sisters wants to ensure LGBTTQ youth still feel supported for the rest of the year.

Their new program, PRISM, pairs LGBTTQ-identifying mentors and youth ages nine to 17, in hopes of building positive intergenerational relationships (PRISM stands for Pride, Respect, Identity, Safety and Mentoring).

"Our name is still very binary – obviously we’re Big Brothers Big Sisters. It’s a bit difficult to try and figure out how to communicate to the community that we are more inclusive," said Jane Marion, director of service for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg.

"We recognized that we need to create a more intentional program that was geared around providing youth with a safe relationship with somebody who also identifies as LGBTTQ."

Launched last week, PRISM is looking for 25 to 30 mentors and mentees to join the program, which is the first of its kind in the province. Participants commit to meeting for a few hours each week, doing activities they both enjoy or simply socializing for at least one year.

Transgender activist Shandi Strong said she plans to sign up to be a mentor as soon as possible.

Had this type of program existed when she was younger, Strong, 55, said she "would have been a very different and I think happier person."

"As a young, nervous trans person, that’s exactly what I would have needed to go, 'Hey, somebody else can do it? So can I. And it’s going to be okay,'" said Strong, who came out socially as transgender six years ago.

"You cannot be what you cannot see. It would have been so exciting for me to see myself in an adult and be able to look up to that person and have contact with them."

Marion pointed to increased levels of homelessness, joblessness and discrimination among LGBTTQ youth as reasons why PRISM is important.

"These relationships I feel are providing an opportunity for the youth to feel really supported and have an advocate to be able to champion their strengths and their talents—to make sure they know that they are deeply appreciated and valued in the community," she said.