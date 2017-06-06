'If we build it, they will come': 73% of Winnipeggers would bike to Exchange if lanes were protected

The results of a new survey show Winnipeggers would be more comfortable cycling the roughly two-kilometre route from West Alexander to the Exchange District if they had the safety of protected bike lanes.

Through engaging stakeholders, an online survey, and several pop-up events, the city picked the brains of more than 700 people to gain insights useful in planning bike infrastructure for McDermot and Bannatyne avenues. The findings were released Tuesday.

Public engagement officer Tiffany Skomro said top priorities include safety, bike network connections, and cycling comfort—all signals confirming the idea that “if we build it they will come.”

She said that notion was reaffirmed by the 73 per cent of respondents who indicated they would be more likely or much more likely to ride the route if bike lanes were protected, “versus what is currently there, which is just the painted bike lane.”

“That’s something we’ve seen again and again as well, people would be more willing to bike if they felt protected,” Skomro said.

The city also learned survey respondents who work along the corridor are currently almost equally as likely to commute by bike (29 per cent) as they are by car (32 per cent), which combined with the prospective conversation rate could result in significantly reduced vehicle traffic.

Bike Winnipeg Director Mark Cohoe said some of the fresher findings included an analysis of travel patterns by any mode, which showed most travelled that route for the purpose of shopping or dining out (29 per cent), for shows or events (27 per cent), for recreation (18 per cent) or to get to work or school (26 per cent).

“That diversity of uses speaks to how it's not just one purpose we’re building for, but it’s contributing to that liveability aspect,” Cohoe said. “If you give those people the bike option, they’re going to make some savings on transportation costs, that goes back into our local economy—things like shopping, dining, shows, events… that’s huge.”

Next steps

Skomro said even before Coun. Janice Lukes began introducing the idea of a downtown adjustable bike grid, a concept that has gotten stuck at the committee level twice, one of the outcomes of the West Alexander to East Exchange Corridor project was “to look into adjustable protected bike lanes.”

Soon, the city will unveil two early plans for the corridor for further public scrutiny and input before refined proposals are due in the fall, one of which involves permanent facilities, and another that would be temporary and connect to similar lanes on Carleton Street and Hargrave Street.

Skomro said the adjustable lanes are being considered for their low cost and potential to be rolled out quickly.