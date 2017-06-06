Winnipeg health authority cuts 132 management jobs; says province made it do it

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has given pink slips to 132 staff members in a bid to cut management positions.

The health authority says it is cutting the jobs to fulfil the Manitoba government’s mandate to reduce non-unionized management positions by 15 per cent.

It says it will meet with affected staff face-to-face to discuss the changes.

The health authority says the decision to cut the jobs was made carefully with the intent to ensure care to patients and families would not be compromised.

It also says it is working with affected employees to ensure access to personal and professional support services.