'New realities': Manitoba government cuts hit police, anti-gang group

Feeling the pinch of provincial cutbacks, Winnipeg police say they must trim 15 officers from the force, including an anti-gang task force.

On Tuesday, Chief Danny Smyth said it's necessary to scale back from three units – all of which recieved provincial funding – to come in under budget this year.

Six officers will be cut from the new police headquarters’ central processing unit, three will be cut as a joint warrant task force run with the RCMP is being suspended, and another six more officers will be cut as the “integrated organized crime task force was suspended.” All the cuts will be made through attrition.

“We’re trying to adapt our budget to the new realities,” said Smyth.

Smyth explained provincial funding previously relied upon for around 200 WPS positions “doesn’t cover our full costs and expenses” anymore.

Smyth was adamant that the WPS will still “have capacity to investigate organized crime.

“Here, locally, we have an organized crime division… two units, one that looks at longer-term, higher-level targets, and then our street crime unit,” he explained, adding that similarly, the RCMP have “a couple of units that are specific to organized crime.”

Moving forward without the integrated unit forcing collaboration will represent a shift, but Smyth said the WPS remains “open to opportunities in the future” to work with the RCMP to fight organized crime.

The cut comes just a day after the Gang Action Inter-Agency Network (GAIN) announced it lost its provincial funding, despite having just released a high-level strategy to keep kids from joining gangs or get out if they do.

“It’s unfortunate the province is cutting all this funding,” said Robyn Dryden, a co-ordinator of the group made up of members of nearly 200 organizations “working from the side of their desks.”

Dryden said losing the integrated organized crime task force can’t help Winnipeg’s gang situation, but she hopes the plan GAIN released Monday can.

“It really focused on prevention, intervention, and suppression—that’s so important, because prison and incarceration isn’t a deterring factor for gang members,” she said. “I think if you can stop people from joining gangs in the first place, maybe you don’t need as many people investigating gangs.”

Deeper cuts

Smyth said the police service has "about a $1.2-million adjustment that we need to make up for for the coming year."