Local celebrations lacking in lead-up to Canada vs. Costa Rica soccer friendly in Winnipeg

It seems local plans are lacking in the lead-up to Winnipeg’s next world-class soccer event.

Adam Johnston, creator of the Red River Rising soccer fan group, said he wasn’t aware of any major festivals or parties celebrating the Canada vs. Costa Rica friendly match Thursday at Investors Group Field.

He will be linking up with a national group of fans, The Voyageurs, who travel to men’s and women’s national soccer matches across the country.

The manager of the restaurant they’re planning to visit, Barley Brothers on Pembina Highway, said while the soccer game will be played on smaller TV screens, hockey will be the main event Thursday night.

With Winnipeg vying to be home to a Canadian premier soccer league team in 2018, Thursday’s game turnout may indicate the level of fan interest, Johnston said.

"I think there’ll be a decent amount of interest in people going to the game. While it might not be a sell-out, I think in decent weather they could sell 15,000 (tickets)," he said.

There are still plenty of single and group tickets, some as low as section 129, according to a Ticketmaster representative contacted Wednesday.