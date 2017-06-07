May records 'best month ever' for Winnipeg real estate sales

May had its "best month ever" for real estate activity in Winnipeg, according to a 114-year-old city real estate association.

Winnipeg Realtors represents more than 1,900 members of the local real estate community. As per records kept through MLS (Multiple Listing Services), May sales were "flirting with the one-half billion or $500 million mark" and up eight per cent in dollar volume over the same month last year.

About 1,700 sales were recorded through MLS, according to a Winnipeg Realtors news release.

Blair Sonnichsen, president of Winnipeg Realtors, called May "a stellar month ... which we know is attainable based on strong market fundamentals and a healthy choice of listings to choose from."

"Another factor this year, which cannot be ignored, is City of Winnipeg impact fees on residential development in new emerging areas," Sonnichsen said. "There are more existing residential-detached home sales happening in price ranges above $300,000. May recorded an upsurge in sales from $300,000 to $499,999."

Condo sales saw a 13 per cent bump from the same month last year, with 214 transactions. Single-attached homes sold 25 per cent more and town houses sales increased by 18 per cent.

Southwest Winnipeg is most in demand when it comes to real estate, with scarce residential listings in Riverview, Fort Rouge, Crescentwood, River Heights, Linden Woods, Charleswood, Whyte Ridge and Richmond West.

According to Winnipeg Realtors, southeast Winnipeg (St. Boniface, St. Vital, River Park South, Windsor Park) "would welcome a new influx of listings to meet spring market demand."