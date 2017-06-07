Movie poster sale offering Winnipeg fans a 'piece of Cinematheque'

Despite the rise of digital media, movie posters remain an important selling point for at least one local theatre.

Cinematheque has more than 20 years worth of poster archives accumulated, which will be going on sale Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a fundraiser for the 35-year-old institution.

Posters displayed outdoors and inside the Artspace Building lobby draw lots of foot traffic for the indie theatre at 100 Arthur St., explained operations manager David Knipe.

"We have so many people that constantly ask us for the posters and want to buy them after a show. They really connected with the movie and they want to have a piece of that and take it home," he said. "So this has been a good way for us to engage with the public and let them have a piece of the Cinematheque."

Last year’s first poster sale saw people fighting over certain posters, Knipe said, so best to come early to score any must-haves. Prices range from $2 to $30 for rarer finds.

"Even if you’re not necessarily finding a poster of a movie that you like, they’re also just great pieces of art," Knipe said.