Union says Winnipeg leaders want workers to take a one-year wage freeze

Winnipeg's largest union says it is will vote today on the latest contract offer from the city, which asks them to take a one-year-wage freeze.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says if the offer is rejected, that will give the union a strike mandate.

CTV Winnipeg has learned the city’s latest proposal consists of a one-year wage freeze, followed by one per cent increases over the next two years and a 1.25 per cent increase in year four.

CUPE Local 500 President Gord Delbridge says the city is getting the same amount of funding as in the past.

He says this is not the right time for a wage freeze or for politicians to be crying poverty.

Delbridge said CUPE members have been treated like “third-rate citizens.”

Delbridge says a strike would impact everything from roads, infrastructure, parks, permits, and city beautification.

Garbage would not be affected because it is contracted out.

In a statement to CTV Winnipeg, the city says it is continuing to make preparations in the event that CUPE Local 500 decides to go on strike.

“The City will continue to provide essential services to the citizens of Winnipeg, including safe drinking water and other public safety measures (Police, Fire, and Paramedics),” the statement says.

“The City recognizes the important work performed by all of our staff in CUPE, and remains committed to finding an agreement that is fair and reasonable to all parties, including Winnipeg taxpayers.”