City lawyers assure Peggo data released to police 'in compliance with privacy legislation'
Winnipeg's mayor has been assured private data gathered through Peggo cards and given to police was all above board.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is unbothered by news that the private travel history of transit users has been given to police without a warrant.
A CBC News story posted Wednesday detailed how, on four occasions since March 2017, Winnipeg Police requested and were granted data pertaining to specific passengers generated through the use of Peggo fare cards.
Bowman, a former and now non-practicing privacy lawyer, said he’s made inquiries to see “what discussions and due diligence may have occurred,” but he’s been advised that “disclosures have been made in compliance with privacy legislation.”
According to the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA), any public body can release personal information to law enforcement without a warrant “for law enforcement purposes or crime prevention,” for “use in legal proceedings,” to comply with warrants, and “if necessary to protect the health and safety of individuals.”
Although Bowman said he could “go into probably a lot more detail than most mayors would on these issues,” he’s relying on the city’s lawyers in this case.
His understanding is that the data requested was “for missing persons as well as for criminal investigations.”
“Provided that that’s all we’re talking about provides me with assurances that it’s in compliance with legislation,” he said.
