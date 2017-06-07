Winnipeg's largest union to vote on contract offer

Members of the city’s largest union will vote to either accept or reject a contract offer today, potentially triggering a strike mandate for more than 5,070 workers.

While both city officials and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 500 President Gord Delbridge have been tight-lipped about the details of the contract on the table, a churning rumour mill prompted the city to unveil the particulars Wednesday afternoon.

The release of contract details directly followed an early morning scrum in which Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters he could not disclose details, as he would rather “respect the collective bargaining process.”

In a prepared statement, the city explained it would like to “clarify a few points of misinformation” by releasing contract details before CUPE votes were in.

The city’s labour relations team has offered the unionized workers a four-year deal that comes with no wage increase in 2017, but would offer increases of one per cent in both 2018 and 2019, and 1.25 per cent in 2020.

Maternity leave benefits would not be reduced in the proposed deal, nor does it contain requests to reduce starting salaries of any CUPE Local 500 positions.

As well, the statement notes there were “only 16 pages” of concessions included in the contract offer, including one that will “end the city’s requirement to pay for vision and dental benefits while a seasonal CUPE member is on layoff.”

Bowman said a “really positive track record” with labour relations so far this year gives him some confidence in the offer CUPE members are considering.

A new deal was struck in April for the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg (UFFW), and on Monday, the city reached a “tentative deal” with the Winnipeg Police Association (WPA).