Regional transit plan gaining some traction in Manitoba

Talk of regional transit has been rumbling around the City of Winnipeg like a diesel bus for years, but a recent study has given the concept new momentum.

Colleen Sklar, Executive Director for the Partnership of the Manitoba Capital Region, said the group of local municipal leaders “have really begun seriously working together” on developing a plan she hopes to have ready by the end of 2017.

“There is a willingness to explore this like I’ve never seen,” she said. “We’re actually saying, ‘okay, let’s take a look at this, get a pen and paper, do some real planning, and figure out what the opportunities are.”

Over the past several months, the partnership has commissioned and received early results from a multi-modal feasibility study, tracked net migration in and around the region, begun identifying routes that might work to ferry commuters from the rural municipalities surrounding Winnipeg into the city (and vice-versa), and identified desirable locations for park and rides.

“From there, we’re going to have to figure out how to facilitate this, and how do we do it in a way that does not cost the city money—because that’s not fair,” Sklar said.

She emphasized that cost shouldn’t be an impediment, and if it’s done well—as it is “all across Canada”—expanding the transit service could increase the volume of transit users, in turn increasing revenue and taking some of the burden off of taxpayers.

“A larger base has to count for something,” Sklar said. “The capital region (represents) about 65 per cent of the population… 70 per cent of the GDP is generated in the capital region, it’s very significant to the provincial landscape.”

With the provincial government positioning itself to back away from a long-standing commitment to fund 50 per cent of Winnipeg Transit’s operating costs in the future, Sklar thinks the timing is right.

South-Winnipeg Coun. Janice Lukes agrees—in an email, she said this is “an absolute opportune time to look into a shared service and shared funding model.”

“I think it presents opportunity in a way we would have never considered before—because we weren’t forced to,” she said. “That’s a good thing… but it’s going to take strong leadership to deliver, and an innovative approach.”

Sklar said “the capital region is well positioned now” to start assembling a plan that will get all the right parties on board.

From increasing economic activity and “taking stress off the streets,” to alleviating congestion and cutting down on the local carbon footprint, Sklar said, “everybody knows there’s a need.”