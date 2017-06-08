Winnipeg-based Orange Daisy Project sprouts new mental health book for teen girls

Three years after finding its roots online, the Orange Daisy Project is blooming with its first book.

Rebecca Gibson and Erin Danylchuk’s Orange Daisy Project - Mental Health Workbook for Teen Girls is available on shelves and online now, with a formal launch Monday at 7 p.m. at McNally Robinson Booksellers.

Chock full of practical advice on mental wellness for young women, the workbook’s 108 pages offer space for self-discovery through quizzes, drawing challenges and writing prompts.

"One of the mental health professionals we’re working with had a great point: 'We get (teens) when they’re in crisis,'" Gibson said. "So our aim (in writing) was to come from a mental health perspective. How do you live mentally well?"

The Orange Daisy Project began as an online social action campaign to support teen girls’ mental health, then stemmed into a 10-part documentary series profiling teens’ stories of struggles and success.

While researching a film in 2014, Gibson said she realized there was a dearth of mental health resources for girls – a group statistically shown to be more prone to having mental illness.

The mother of two daughters set out making the Orange Daisy platform with partner Valarie Thompson and they brought Danylchuk on board in early 2016.

"This project is so close to my heart because a lot of my friends have lived with mental illness and it’s hard to watch. Having a resource like this is incredible," Danylchuk said. "I wish I had something like this when I was in high school."

Gibson and Danylchuk said they had no trouble finding teens willing to talk about mental illness while researching their book, as stigma is becoming less prevalent among youth.

Topics they broach include dating and relationships, drugs and alcohol, school, physical health and "finding your tribe" of supportive friends and mentors.

Next year, Gibson plans to launch a new Bow Tie Project focused on mental health among boys.