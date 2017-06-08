Judicial watchdog dismisses complaint against top Manitoba judges
Two top Manitoba judges are off the hook after the Canadian Judicial Council dismissed a complaint about their controversial proposal to scrap preliminary inquiries in criminal trials.
The anonymous complaint from a “practicing lawyer” alleged that Chief Justice of Manitoba Richard Chartier and Glenn Joyal, the Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Manitoba, “inappropriately” met with Manitoba's attorney general to form a plan. The judges then presented the plan to the federal minister of justice, which contravenes judicial independence from the political system, the complainant alleges.
“It was inappropriate for these judges to work privately with the Attorney General of Manitoba to formulate such a proposal, particularly without the input of the defence bar or public, and without notice to the defence bar or public,” reads the complaint, which was filed in February.
Michael MacDonald, Chief Justice of Nova Scotia and chairperson of the judicial conduct committee, reviewed and dismissed the complaint. It was also forwarded to a Toronto-based outside lawyer, Gavin MacKenzie, for another review. MacKenzie agreed with MacDonald.
“While the idea of eliminating preliminary inquiries is not universally supported, it is worthy of debate by all participants in the justice system,” reads a statement from the Canadian Judicial Council.
