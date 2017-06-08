Exchange District becoming too expensive for artists: report

The Exchange District may be turning into a popular cultural hub, but a new report suggests it's also becoming too expensive for Winnipeg's up-and-coming artists.

The mayor's art, culture and heritage advisory task force says property tax rebates could be the answer to keeping the popular corner of downtown a viable home for upstart studios and gallery spaces.

The report, released Thursday, notes “anecdotal evidence” suggests artists have been leaving the Exchange “in order to find more affordable spaces."

In a scenario many growing cities would be familiar with, the task force found that issue was “exacerbated by the increasing cost of rent in the District, which is an unintended outcome of the neighbourhood’s popularity.”

Following Mayor Brian Bowman's annual luncheon for the arts on Thursday, he told reporters he needed more time to “review and consider the recommendations,” tax rebates included, but said they were coming at the right time.

“The financial climate we’re in right now demands that we look at innovative ways to fund the arts and cultural sector,” he said, deflecting the notion that new rebates would be a tough sell. “I wouldn’t jump to conclusions about more money coming from the City of Winnipeg.”

Of the eight recommendations, Bowman only committed to one Thursday: the formation of a liaison group to advise council on next steps.

Bowman said he was surprised that the task force, which included representatives from the Winnipeg Museums Board, Manitobans for the Arts, Winnipeg Arts Council, Heritage Winnipeg and Tourism Winnipeg, had never “actually worked together on something at this level.”

“That’s a very important thing to do, and we need that to continue going forward,” he said.

The task force recommendations include:

• Dissolving the Museums Board and establishing a "special services agency" to allocate museum funding;

• Reinvesting and reallocate the Gail Parvin Hammerquist Fund to support ongoing built heritage conservation and redevelopment;

• Establishing a dedicated capital fund for the arts, culture and heritage sub-sectors;

• Establishing a maintenance fund to support the City’s own heritage, arts and culture facilities;

• Better enforcing heritage-related bylaws and fees, as well as creating property tax rebates;