Winnipeg police, RCMP seek high-risk sex offender in hiding

Ernest Laquette is wanted for failing to comply with conditions of probation order.

Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender. 

Ernest Laquette, 59, has been evading police since last September, according to a Winnipeg police press release. He's wanted for failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

He is described as weighing 170 lbs., standing at five-foot-seven with green eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Laquette, you can report it to your nearest RCMP detachment, or the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-2222, or contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit directly at (204) 984-1888. 

