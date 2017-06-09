Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, June 9-11

Nothing lame about this

A group of self-declared “cripple-threats” – artists who identify as disabled or hearing impaired – is shining the spotlight on their abilities with Lame Is: A Disability Cabaret. Expect a night of spoken word, comedy, music and mime on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Asper Center for Theatre and Film. Regular tickets cost $20 or $15 for students and people with disabilities.

So. Much. Beer.

Beer lovers will have reason to raise their glasses this weekend – it’s time again for the Flatlander’s Beer Festival. Manitoba Liquor Marts is hosting the 15th annual event at Bell MTS Place. There will be more than 250 beers and ciders from all over the world, plus five food trucks, education seminars and more than 80 booths to check out. Tickets cost $44.95 for the evening tastings on Friday and Saturday (from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights) and $39.95 for the matinee from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The cost includes samples and a sampling cup. Proceeds will go towards the True North Youth Foundation. Cheers to that!

Bright Righteous

The indie-rock nicely-hair-styled guys of Bright Righteous will tell you what they know about love – or at least sell that lyric to you on a T-shirt – at the West End Cultural Centre Saturday. The band will be releasing its debut album, so if you liked the sonic sampling you heard at Festival du Voyageur, then it will be worth checking them out. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Cha-cha-cha

Avid dancers from across North America are coming to strut their best salsa, bachata and kizomba this weekend. The second annual International Salsa Congress will be at the Delta Hotel. You can learn new moves, perfect old ones or just take in some live performances. Tickets range from $25 for a Sunday night pass to $180 for a VIP weekend pass.

We can’t tell you about this show, yet