Point Douglas votes: What are residents' primary concerns going into the byelection?

Metro asks: What is your number one election issue for Point Douglas?

"Youth and addictions. Because in my youth program (at North End Community Renewal Corporation) that's a specific problem I see, between fentanyl, carfentanil and meth. In the previous election when I brought it up, none of the candidates wanted to touch it." -Tony Niiganii, lives on Alfred Ave.

"I don't vote for anybody. I trust nobody. The thing I would like to see in our area is more money for welfare ... doctors say, 'You've got to eat more fruits and vegetables,' but how are you supposed to do that when you have $850 a month (to live on)?" -Lorenda Rhodes, lives at Main St. and Jarvis Ave.

"Basically that they're getting rid of all our resources in the inner city. We need funding for safe places to go, like the North Point Douglas Women's Centre." -Rosa Kitchemonia, lives at Redwood Ave. and Andrews St.

"There's a lot of violence around here, a lot of fighting ... There's all kinds of drugs. My building here is just infested." -Joe Faial, lives on Powers Ave.

"I like the safety thing, seeing as we've been broken into so many times in our storage room." -Vi Compton, lives on Waterfront Dr.

"Not letting the Conservatives win and fighting the poverty that's around here ... the disparity between the poverty and the richness." -Joel Bodner, lives on Market Ave.