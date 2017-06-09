Thousands of hogs die in Hanover barn fire
St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to the fire call Thursday night and continue to investigate the situation.
About 4,000 hogs died in a barn fire in Hanover, Man. Thursday night, according to RCMP.
St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a call just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Provincial Road 31N, about one kilometre east of Highway 59.
They found no humans were hurt in the blaze, which happened about an hour southeast of Winnipeg.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner is helping police with the ongoing investigation.
