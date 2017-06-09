Thousands of pigs killed in blaze at large Manitoba hog operation

NEW BOTHWELL, Man. — An estimated 4,000 pigs have been killed in a massive fire in southeastern Manitoba.

Firefighters from four communities responded when the blaze broke out Thursday evening at a big hog operation, about four kilometres southwest of New Bothwell.

Paul Wiebe, fire chief for the Rural Municipality of Hanover, says two feeder barns were destroyed.

Wiebe says the barns had been unattended since around 4:00 p.m. and the fire could have started well before the alarm came in.

He also says that while the buildings were not at capacity, they were still considered full.