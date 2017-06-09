News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police arrest 19-year-old man after break-and-enter spree

Officers continue to investigate "a number of residential break-ins" and thefts that happened this week around West Kildonan.

metro file

Police have made an arrest tied to a series of break-ins around West Kildonan.

Between Thursday and Friday, "a number of residential break-ins" and thefts occurred overnight at homes between the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Leila Ave., according to police. 

A 19-year-old man is being held in custody with charges pending. Police said they would release more information "at a later time."

Officers ask anyone with more details pertaining to the investigation to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

