Winnipeg business owner wants to shine a light on school zone speed limits

A Winnipeg business owner who wants the city to better protect school children from traffic has a bright idea.

Chuck Lewis, the owner of electrical installation and repair company Mr. Electric, wants to install flashing beacons near local schools to give drivers advanced notice before they enter a school zone.

“Sometimes signs work, but flashing lights get more attention,” he said. “A flashing light is going to make you look.”

Lewis has 20 solar-powered beacons he hopes to mount either directly on top of existing speed limit signs, or mount to separate signposts outside schools.

The lights would operate on a timer and flash between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays from September to June, when speed limits in school zones are reduced to 30 km/h.

He said he first thought of the idea two years ago, while on a road trip through British Columbia and Alberta, where every school zone he drove through had solar-powered beacons signalling speed limit changes.

“I was wondering why Manitoba doesn’t have them; It just makes sense,” he said.

While Lewis himself is familiar with school zones near his Westwood home, people visiting or passing through the area might not know when to watch their speed. The same could be true of most neighbourhoods, he explained.

“If you live in the area, you know where the schools are,” he said, “but if you’re over here from Transcona or out of town, you might miss it.”

He said the flashing lights might also help in cases where school zone speed signs are blocked by trees or hedges, since drivers could easily see them from at least half a block away.

Lewis hopes to bring in 60 lights, and said he’s willing to front the roughly $20,000 it will cost.

“If you save some kid’s life, that’s worth it,” he said. “That’s what’s important.”

It's just an idea. He hasn’t spoken to the city yet about his plans, but said he’s aware of the potential effect warning drivers of school zones could have on ticketing volume.

“It’s a giant source of revenue for the city,” Lewis says. “I hate to think of it that way, (but) if they really cared about the safety of the children, they should be focusing on it all day.”