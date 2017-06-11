Winnipeg embracing the Canada Summer Games, organizers say

With the Canada Summer Games just over a month away, the event’s president and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk’s four years of planning are finally falling into place.

Approximately 4,000 athletes and coaches from around the country, as well as 20,000 visitors, are set to gather in Winnipeg for the event, which runs from July 28 to Aug. 13, and Hnatiuk said he’s impressed with how the city is stepping up to greet them.

“We feel we’ve progressed to a point where we’re in a very, very good place; The community really seems to be embracing the Games,” he said, mentioning he’s seen banners at local businesses and enthusiastic responses from both city officials and local sports fans.

Earlier this year, Hnatiuk wondered if enough people would sign up as volunteers, but the Games have since reached and surpassed their target of 6,000 volunteers and are now taking names on a waiting list.

“I think we knew in the back of our minds that Winnipeg always comes through to the forefront of events like this,” he said.

Event tickets are on sale now, and the Games unveiled this year’s medal designs and festival line-up on Friday. All that’s left is to iron out minor details, like finalizing transportation and the Athlete Villages plans.

The Games are expected to have a local economic impact of about $153 million, but Hynatiuk said the benefits aren’t just financial.

Capital upgrades to all 23 event venues, including the brand-new Canada Games Sport for Life Centre, will last long after the closing ceremonies, and Hnatiuk said he hopes the Games foster a sense of community and togetherness throughout the province.

He mentions the torch relay – which begins in Steinbach on June 23 and will have travelled through 11 communities in Manitoba and Ontario when it arrives in Winnipeg on July 26 – as a chance to unite different towns and cities.

But most of all, Hnatiuk said he’s excited about giving local fans the chance to get involved and see the best young athletes in the country all in one place.

And while the threat of a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike could throw a wrench in Hnatiuk’s plans, he said his team is keeping an eye on the negotiations and working with the city to ensure that everything stays on target.

This Friday, Hnatiuk will be part of a panel discussion about the lasting impact of the Canada Summer Games at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebrate Winnipeg luncheon.

“What we want to ask at this event is how to keep that momentum going – particularly when it comes to the investment in our sports infrastructure, youth athleticism and our civic volunteer culture,” Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Loren Remillard said in a release. “As well as celebrating this one-time event, it’s vital the business community get on board with shaping the Games’ legacy.”