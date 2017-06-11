Count the Waze; City promoting app to up users, calm Winnipeg Traffic

The City of Winnipeg is increasing its capacity to calm daily traffic snarls, one app download at a time.

For the past few weeks—through ads, official social media channels and even Mayor Brian Bowman’s personal Twitter—the city has encouraged its citizens to download Waze, a free navigation app that essentially crowd sources traffic data.

In just three weeks of campaigning in May, officials say they “doubled” the number of local Waze users, thereby increasing daily data sent to traffic signal engineers like Michael Cantor at the city’s Transportation Management Centre (TMC).

The city partnered with Waze in 2016, and opened the #3.6 million TMC in January 2017, but the recent Waze campaign is meant to better leverage both tools.

Cantor said the rapid increase in app usage as a result of the campaign has been a boon; “the more users we get, the more benefit there is, the more drivers are following suggestions and alerts.”

He explained that as Waze-users receive those suggestions and alerts, traffic congestion is calmed by what he refers to as a “synergistic effect.”

Combined with 70 cameras around the city feeding monitors at the TMC, Waze data from drivers allows the city to reduce travel times by remotely syncing-up lights or helping drivers circumvent “slowdowns.”

Signals Asset Engineer Jonathan Foord said it would “previously take 30 to 40 minutes before an incident was reported” to the city, by which time traffic will have backed up, but now, “it’s always being updated, live.”

And although the app is used in hundreds of cities worldwide, its use in concert with the TMC capabilities means, “Winnipeggers have unique information no one else has.”

Beyond typical Waze-generated data, Winnipeg’s TMC is able to connect alerts to “lane by lane” advice for users, if they can verify it with cameras looking at about a third of Winnipeg’s major road network.

As well, as often as possible whenever slowdowns are cleared up, the city is updating users and traffic-reporting media in real time, with pictures.

Cantor said it’s tough quantify the Waze effect on Winnipeg’s traffic so far, but explained it’s part of an improved, “multifaceted approach” to “minimize the impact of (traffic slowdowns) on the motoring public.”