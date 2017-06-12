Police investigate shootings near University of Winnipeg

Police are investigating a pair of shootings in less than 24 hours near the University of Winnipeg.

The first report came in at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were called to the 500 block of Balmoral Street and found “evidence” that a firearm was discharged in the rear lane.

Police were then called to the 500 block of Sherbrook Street at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Again, police found “evidence” that a firearm was discharged.