'My life has totally changed': Asylum seeker who lost fingers to frostbite appearing before refugee board

Razak Iyal hopes Tuesday will mark the end of an arduous, five-year journey to Canada.

The 34-year-old Ghanaian asylum seeker has a hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board scheduled for Tuesday afternoon where an IRB member will decide his refugee status.

"My life has totally changed now," he said, looking at his hands. "My life has totally, totally changed."

Frostbite stole Iyal’s fingers, though he feels lucky to still have his right thumb.

Along with his friend Seidu Mohammed, he trekked to Canada near Emerson, Man. under the veil of night on Dec. 24. Mohammed lost all his fingers due to severe frostbite and was granted refugee status in May.

"This thumb helped me a lot ... Nobody dressed me, I dressed myself. I do everything by myself," Iyal said. "But sometimes when I sit down and look at Seidu, I wish he also had one thumb. Because he needs more assistance than me."

Iyal fled Ghana fearing persecution from a local member of parliament. He doesn’t want to explain the details publicly before his hearing, fearing his mother, wife and stepdaughter are still in danger back home after "even my siblings tried to kill me."

"I miss them a lot. I miss them so much," Iyal said of his family. "I wish they can be here to see me and I’ll be seeing them, even just for one day."

In the five years since he fled, Iyal flew, hiked and bused with a group of Ghanaian men seeking refuge. His journey began in Brazil then winded through the jungles of Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Mexico. He was robbed three times, then stuck in an Arizona detention centre for two years.

After being told he would be deported, Iyal went north trying to escape.

Iyal’s immigration lawyer, Bashir Khan, said his client is well-prepared to explain his story at his hearing Tuesday.

"I think there’s enough evidence to support him. It’s just the whole case is about credibility and whether his evidence—his documentary evidence and his verbal testimony—whether it’s accepted as credible and believable by the presiding board member," Khan said.

The last six months have been a whirlwind for Iyal and Mohammed, who have become quasi-local celebrities. They get stopped on local transit by Winnipeggers who want to wish them well, Iyal said.

"By tomorrow if I get accepted to stay in Canada, I wish I can give what I have in me to the community. We can be able to build a community together," he said.

"I found a new province called Manitoba and Winnipeg is my city. It’s like home to me. I love being in Winnipeg and I thank everyone here in Canada for their hospitality they have given to us, for their caring about me and Seidu."

No changes yet on Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

On Monday, immigration lawyer Bashir Khan told Metro he was not surprised Canada hasn’t amended the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement to prevent unsafe border crossings, though he doesn’t agree with the inaction.

"I would be relieved if the government were to change the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, so people would be able to come in without risking their lives. But that’s not happening," Khan said.

At least one woman, 57-year-old Mavis Otuteye, died near Noyes, Minn. while trying to walk to Canada in May.

"They need a little kid like Alan Kurdi to be dead face-down in a prairie mud field and then will the conscience of the Canadian people be shocked," Khan said.