Suspect arrested in several Garden City home robberies

Winnipeg police say the homes were broken into June 8 and 9.

A 19-year-old man is facing robbery charges following a string of break-ins in the Garden City area.

Police say several homes in the 1100-1200 block of Leila Avenue were broken into during the early morning and overnight between June 8 and 9. The suspect stole personal items.

Graeson Reynbow Wasicuna is facing several break-and-enter charges. 

