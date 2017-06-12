Suspect arrested in several Garden City home robberies
Winnipeg police say the homes were broken into June 8 and 9.
A 19-year-old man is facing robbery charges following a string of break-ins in the Garden City area.
Police say several homes in the 1100-1200 block of Leila Avenue were broken into during the early morning and overnight between June 8 and 9. The suspect stole personal items.
Graeson Reynbow Wasicuna is facing several break-and-enter charges.
