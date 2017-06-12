Spare some change? Winnipeg art sale wants your volunteer hours, not cash

While the premise is simple, the concept is still rather novel in Winnipeg: Bid time. Do good. Get Art.

That’s the tagline for Timeraiser150, a signature Canada150 event happening in 10 provinces this year. Instead of bidding on artwork with money, art lovers can pledge up to 150 volunteer hours at the non-profit of their choice.

"A lot of (art) prices young professionals out of (the market). So this is a great way to start your collection by doing something good, not just necessarily paying out of pocket for it," said Kristin Marand, a Power 97 FM host by day who’s donating her spare time to organizing the Winnipeg event.

Once a bidder finishes up her pledged volunteer hours, she receives the artwork she bids on in return. If more than one person pledges 150 volunteer hours for a piece, then there will be a draw to choose the winner.

The 17 participating multimedia artists whose work is for sale, so to speak, all have Manitoba ties. They were paid market value for their pieces up front, Marand said, thanks to Framework Foundation’s Canada150 grant.

Winnipeg photographer Adam Kelly donated a photo called "Ghost Boy," which he took in an abandoned, collapsed barn an hour south of Brandon, Man.

At first, he thought the Timeraiser150 event sounded "too good to be true."

"I read the description and thought … there must be a catch. But artists being paid is so important and exciting," Kelly said. "This is really special and something I’m super excited to participate in."

Winnipeg’s Timeraiser150 event happens Thursday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Graffiti Gallery (109 Higgins Ave.) Two of the 17 artists participating, Joseph Pilapil (of the Traveling Sign Painters) and Gabrielle Funk, will do live paintings at the event, which will be available to bid on.