Winnipeg ATV crash sends two to hospital

A man and woman were rushed to hospital in critical condition after an ATV accident in the city’s south end.

Emergency crews responded to the call at Courchaine Road and Turnbull Drive at around 11 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were suffering “severe injuries,” according to police.

The woman has since been upgraded to stable, but the man remains in critical condition.

The Winnipeg police central traffic unit is still investigating.