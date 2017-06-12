No butting out yet: Winnipeg delays decision on patio smoking ban

Already late to the party, Winnipeg is taking a long, slow drag, seemingly in no rush to butt out patio smoking for good.

On Monday, council’s protection, community services and parks committee asked city staff to both review how other Canadian cities handle smoking on patios, and conduct public consultation on the issue locally.

But on the former point, delegations told committee, the answer is already clear: after Regina banned patio smoking in May, Winnipeg officially became the last major city to allow people to puff smoke in those types of public places.

Also, Murray Gibson, executive director of the Manitoba Tobacco Reduction Alliance (MANTRA), said existing surveys conducted by MANTRA satisfy the latter item being studied, confirming most Winnipeggers support banning the ‘Class A carcinogen’ from patios.

“For the sake of public health, we need to get on with it,” Gibson said.

He also told the committee harmful chemicals from a cigarette, 70 of which are proven to be cancer causing and safe in no amount (even secondhand) could affect a family four tables over from a smoker.

Committee chairperson Coun. Mike Pagtakhan personally agrees with a ban, but said he hopes a “nimble consultation” will better inform council making a final decision.

“It’s important that we have the information in front of us in terms of the language of what a bylaw could look like, also to hear back from the community,” Pagtakhan said.

He believes there's a chance extra time considering the issue could even yield a ban beyond patio railings, extending perhaps to active transportation trails, or “all parks and open spaces.”

“I’d like to look at, in the future…. How we could be a leader in other respects relative to active transportation trails, multi-use paths, those kinds of things,” Pagtakhan said. “There are children that utilize those paths… (it’s) mostly folks who want to be fit and active… you know, does it make sense for people to be smoking (there)?”

An administrative report with recommendations is due back to the committee by December, but Pagtakhan is hopeful for a faster turnaround so council can take action in October or November.

-

Based on a chorus of unanimous scientific evidence condemning tobacco, countless studies proving it dangerous even second-hand, and the way certain councillors talked about the issue Monday, it seems a forgone conclusion that Winnipeg will ban smoking on patios.

But how that ban takes shape matters to stakeholders, which is something Coun. Mike Pagtakhan said was worth waiting to learn more about.

“We definitely want to hear all voices,” Pagtakhan said.

Kyra Moshtaghi Nia, a program coordinator with the Canadian Cancer Society, is all for the ban, but not for the city’s current process.

“We of course support a ban of smoking on patios, but also hope that they (the City of Winnipeg) move as fast as possible to have that ban in place, and therefore reduce the risk of secondhand smoke to patrons and staff sooner,” she said. “Because pretty much all other major cities have already done this and provinces have done this, you know we know. We know this is the right move, so we should be moving as quickly as possible.”

Scott Jocelyn, CEO of the Manitoba Hotel Association

Jocelyn likewise respects where the city is probably going, but hopes for exemptions and doesn’t want hotel bar patios lumped in with restaurants.

“I think it’s important we don’t go backward, and that we look at the fact there are a few types of patios – patios where people go for the full meal experience, and patios attached to bars where people step outside and grab a quick cigarette,” he said. “We think through the consultation process we’ll be able to make that point again… If you’re going to have a full meal there shouldn’t be smoking. We’re just different. We’re hoping to be treated differently.”

Murray Gibson, Executive Director of MANTRA

Gibson supports the patio ban, and also plans to urge the city to look at extending the ban to more public spaces and events.