'Exceptionally dangerous' dog to be euthanized, triggers process inquiry

A dog that has bit and seriously injured two people in as many years will be euthanized, as the case of the animal’s violent action has the city reconsidering animal procedures.

"Boss," a seven-year-old Boxer, first ran afoul in 2015 when she entered a private residence and bit a young girl repeatedly, causing injuries that required hospital care.

At the time, Leland Gordon, the city’s head of animal services, chose not to detain Boss because the girl’s parents weren’t interested in filing a complaint.

But at the end of April, Boss attacked a neighbour—Jim Robson, a retired police officer—while he waited at the back door of the dog owner’s Transcona home.

Robson’s elbow was scratched and he sustained puncture wounds to his hand, buttocks and thigh that have since been severely infected.

After that attack, with Robson’s adamant support, Gordon labelled the dog “exceptionally dangerous,” a pre-requisite for euthanization, and Boss was seized.

On Monday, Boss’s owner Derek Forsyth pleaded with the city’s community, protection and parks committee to spare his pet’s life, but his reasoning—from fault resting on the victims, to Boss being vital to his mental well-being—did not sway councillors.

Instead, after rejecting his appeal, the committee made further inquiries with Gordon about how a dog that had injured someone as Boss did in 2015 wasn’t flagged as exceptionally dangerous already.

Coun. Russ Wyatt went as far as suggesting Boss should have been euthanized after that first incident.

“’Exceptionally dangerous’ should have been an automatic thing done by the staff. I’m not too sure why they didn’t choose to do that,” Wyatt told reporters after the meeting. “The staff had the authority, as we confirmed today… (they) did have the authority under the bylaw to declare the dog (exceptionally) dangerous, chose still not to… even though the attack was quite severe.

“That causes me real concern.”

Wyatt explained any dog “that bites or attacks a human should be dealt with,” that in cases where skin was broken, and an injury sustained, “the benefit of the doubt should be on the side of the person versus the dog.”

When he considered this specific case, Wyatt said the most concerning part is that since 2015, “the dog has been in the neighbourhood.”

“It concerns me there could be other dogs out there where the staff have not acted on (an incident),” he said. “A dog could be dangerous, in somebody’s neighbourhood, in the community, while we’re waiting for an appeal.”

Committee chairperson Coun. Mike Pagtakhan said the process is worth reviewing, noting he plans to have a “robust conversation” with Gordon to better understand how it could be improved.