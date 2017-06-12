Winnipeg man charged with assaulting two peace officers

Police have arrested a Winnipeg man for allegedly assaulting two peace officers in the Spence neighbourhood.

Two auxiliary cadets were patrolling near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue when they found a man intoxicated and drinking alcohol. They tried to take him into custody, but they were assaulted and threatened.

Police say the man "continued to be combative" until general patrol officers showed up and arrested him. They searched him and found a knife hidden in his waistband.

Uhanis Oliver Lotio, 37, is now facing several charges: