Winnipeg man charged with assaulting two peace officers

Police say he had been drinking alcohol.

Police have arrested a Winnipeg man for allegedly assaulting two peace officers in the Spence neighbourhood.

Two auxiliary cadets were patrolling near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue when they found a man intoxicated and drinking alcohol. They tried to take him into custody, but they were assaulted and threatened. 

Police say the man "continued to be combative" until general patrol officers showed up and arrested him. They searched him and found a knife hidden in his waistband. 

Uhanis Oliver Lotio, 37, is now facing several charges:

Assault Peace Officer (two charges)
Resist Peace Officer
Possess Weapon 
Carry Concealed Weapon
Utter Threats (two charges)
Mischief Under
Fail to Comply with Probation Order 
Consume and Possess Liquor in Public Place

