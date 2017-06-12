Winnipeg man charged with assaulting two peace officers
Police say he had been drinking alcohol.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police have arrested a Winnipeg man for allegedly assaulting two peace officers in the Spence neighbourhood.
Two auxiliary cadets were patrolling near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue when they found a man intoxicated and drinking alcohol. They tried to take him into custody, but they were assaulted and threatened.
Police say the man "continued to be combative" until general patrol officers showed up and arrested him. They searched him and found a knife hidden in his waistband.
Uhanis Oliver Lotio, 37, is now facing several charges:
Assault Peace Officer (two charges)
Resist Peace Officer
Possess Weapon
Carry Concealed Weapon
Utter Threats (two charges)
Mischief Under
Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Consume and Possess Liquor in Public Place
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
-
-
Defence makes closing arguments in William Sandeson murder trial, says he's 'not a criminal mastermind'
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers whittling down roster for season opener
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Why the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'feel-good vibe' is legit this year