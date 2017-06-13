'I think I’m safe here': Asylum seeker who lost fingers trekking to Canada wins right to stay

On the seventh floor of the Victory Building in Winnipeg Tuesday, Razak Iyal called his family in Ghana to relay the good news.

He won his case.

Iyal, 34, was granted refugee status in Canada nearly six months after crossing the border on foot near Emerson, Man.

Along with friend Seidu Mohammed, he trekked in the midst of a blizzard so brutal it stole all his fingers save one thumb, due to severe frostbite.

"Since I arrived here in Canada, I think I’m safe here," Iyal told reporters after his Immigration and Refugee Board hearing.

"I’m happy being here, being accepted and (having) lost my fingers, then to go back home and lose all my life."

Iyal fled Ghana five years ago after his father died. He said his five siblings—who supported a member of parliament he did not get along with—turned on him because they did not want to share their dad’s property. Iyal said they tried to kill him.

So he fled. His first stop was Brazil, then Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Mexico and the U.S., where he was stuck in a detention centre for two years, he told Metro Monday.

His wife, mother and stepdaughter are still living in Ghana, though he hopes to bring them to Canada soon.

Iyal’s lawyer Bashir Khan commended the IRB member who heard his case, Paula Faber, and said she gave a "very balanced and very well-reasoned decision."

"The board member spoke about the corruption in Ghana—the political corruption—the discrimination against people with disabilities and the lack of services available there," Khan said, adding Ghanaian media also falsely portrayed his client as gay.

"There’s discrimination and persecution of gays in Ghana, and the fact that he’s so well-known and recognized in a place like Ghana, which is a geographically small country, it would not be safe (if he returned)," Khan said.

Iyal hopes to gain permanent residency status in Canada within the next year.