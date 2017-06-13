CUPE reaches tentative deal with City of Winnipeg, averting strike

WINNIPEG — Local 500 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says it has reached a tentative settlement with the City of Winnipeg.

The union representing 4,000 city workers had rejected the previous offer, giving it a strike mandate.

But on Tuesday night, union officials said they were recommending their members accept a new offer from the city.

The union said it would not release any details of the settlement until its members have had an opportunity to review the offer and vote on it.

The four-year contract that was rejected by 85 per cent of voting union members had included a wage freeze in 2017, with increases of one per cent in the next two years and 1.25 per cent in the final year.