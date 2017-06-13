Man who lost fingers and toes to frostbite in trek to Canada gets refugee status

WINNIPEG — A man who lost his fingers and toes attempting to cross into Manitoba from the U.S. in the winter has been granted refugee status.

Razak Iyal, who is originally from Ghana, had a hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board this afternoon.

Iyal had argued he would be jailed, tortured or killed if he returned to his home country.

He crossed the border in the dead of winter with his friend Seidu Mohammed who was also seeking asylum on the basis that he would be persecuted for being bisexual if returned to Ghana.

The two were found frozen near Emerson, Man., and spent weeks in hospital.