Manitoba politician says she caught 'pervert' with camera trying to film her

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba member of the legislature says she caught someone trying to record her on the toilet of a bathroom in The Forks, a popular historic site in Winnipeg.

Nahanni Fontaine says she was in a washroom at a building called Johnson Terminal when she noticed a shadow move under the bathroom door, and saw what looked like a flat, white Apple camera slip underneath.

The NDP member for St. Johns says she screamed and as soon as she could she ran outside to look for "the pervert moron."

Fontaine says she doesn't think the person got any footage of her, but she has contacted police and says she will file a formal report soon.

John Bruce, business development manager for building owner Marwest, points out the clearance underneath the door of that bathroom stall is extremely thin.

He says he has his doubts about what happened but says they will look at installing security cameras.

"In order for it to gain any access for pictures, it would have to go all the way in there," says Bruce. "Any woman in their right mind would see a camera coming on a stick there. In my mind, it had to be something else, and I'm not sure it was a camera."

Bruce allows there have been two incidents in the last two years involving the same washroom, including once when someone got into the men's bathroom and punched out the ceiling "and tried to take pictures or something."

Fontaine says she is worried others may have been victimized in the same washroom, saying it is "used a lot during the day, particularly on the weekends, and it's used by little girls as well."

As for Bruce's promise of a security camera, she says it is too little, too late.

"You've already known this was happening, there should have been security cameras already placed there to ensure the safety of women and little girls."