'NDP’s never left': Bernadette Smith wins Point Douglas

When just half of the polling stations had reported their vote counts, cheers began filling the Manitoba NDP’s byelection headquarters in Point Douglas, as Bernadette Smith’s neighbours started chanting her name.

Fresh off winning a seat at the legislature with her first foray into politics, Smith joined in, but changed the chant to “NDP! NDP! NDP!”

She beat out Liberal John Cacayuran, who placed second, and third-place candidate Jodi Moskal, who ran for the Progressive Conservatives.

Beyond her personal victory, Smith told reporters the byelection results were a win for the embattled party, and somewhat of an indictment of the PC government.

“We need to make sure the services and the people in this community are taken care of, and that this government isn’t making any more cuts,” Smith told reporters, before pledging to “fight for the next three years to get back into government.”

The Manitoba NDP needed a win—desperately—after being thoroughly thrashed by the now-governing PCs in the 2016 provincial election.

Even before Manitobans took to the polls, the party was rocked by the retirement of nine of its incumbents.

Then the Tories claimed 40 seats in the trouncing that followed, a 21-seat increase over the last general election, and won almost all of those ridings vacated by orange incumbents.

Nahanni Fontaine held the electoral district of St. Johns, and current NDP leader candidate Wab Kinew retained Fort Rouge, but the NDP lost the rest of the vacated seats.

So when one of the party’s most well-liked incumbents, Kevin Chief—who had won his Point Douglas seat with 57.5 per cent of the vote in 2016—announced his retirement in December, pundits rightly pondered, would Point Douglas be lost, too?

Then, the day after Chief’s announcement, activist Bernadette Smith stepped up to seek the nomination for the party and defend the stronghold.

“We hit the ground running,” Smith said. “You know, they doubted that we could keep this seat… (But) NDP’s never left.”

She said that during the campaign she spent time “punding the pavement,” listening to what people want, and has a good idea of what is expected of her, hinting that much of it involves standing up to the PC’s.