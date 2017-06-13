New Statistics Canada data show Winnipeg hate crimes on the rise

Winnipeg police dispute new data released by Statistics Canada saying the city was among the top three metropolitan areas in Canada to see large increases of hate crimes in 2015.

According to a Statistics Canada report released Tuesday, Winnipeg’s central metropolitan area saw seven more incidents of hate crimes reported in 2015 than the year prior, marking an increase of 36 per cent.

In a news conference Tuesday, Winnipeg police Cst. Tammy Skrabek said the numbers reported by Statistics Canada were incorrect. Winnipeg police recorded 21 incidents of hate crimes in 2015, rather than the 25 reported by Statistics Canada.

A clerical error is to blame for the discrepancy, Skrabek said.

"It’s too late at this point to change (the numbers), so I think it’s maybe a bit of a learning process for us that we need to get some numbers and prepare a little bit earlier," she said. "The next numbers will be released a little bit earlier to Stats Canada, so they can provide a more accurate amount of detail."

A media relations representative for Statistics Canada said they are working to fix the issue and will send an amended statement to press as soon as possible.

Still, the 21 incidents recorded by city police mark a 17 per cent uptick in hate crimes for Winnipeg in 2015. Skrabek said the rise can be attributed to increased public awareness of discrimination.

"I don’t know that it’s actually more common in Winnipeg, that there’s an actual huge increase in hate crimes in Winnipeg," she said. "I think it’s more in the spotlight now … people are now aware that, 'Hey, I need to report this. It is a possible hate crime.' Something as simple as a rock through a window is now being reported as a hate crime, whereas before it was just simply vandalism."

Tasneem Vali, a member of the local Muslim community, has noticed hate crimes happening locally, but said they are "minor and very scattered" compared to other grave Canadian incidents, like the January Mosque shooting in Quebec City.

In recent years, Vali said she's noticed Muslims becoming victims of online trolling more frequently. The Manitoba Islamic Association has also dealt with a handful of issues, including receiving an image of bacon in the mail and a voicemail praising the Manchester terror attack last month.

"Locally we’ve experienced just very minor incidents, but there’s a political rhetoric to the south, which is now concerning," Vali said.

"Basically in the community we’ve just told people that anybody who is a victim or who has seen something, just let us know or report it to the police immediately as a hate crime," she said. "We continue to work for multicultural, multi-tolerant Canada ... We stand in solidarity with other faith communities and people of colour and Indigenous Canadians who suffer from hate crimes as well."