Police arrest machete-wielding suspect in robbery

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is facing robbery charges after allegedly using a machete to steal cigarettes.

Police say they responded to report that a business had been robbed in the 800 block of Arlington Street, in the Daniel McIntyre area, on June 12 at around 5:20 a.m.

Two suspects had entered, one armed with the machete, and demanded money and cigarettes.

Police tracked down Shayne Kelvin Curtis Peters and allegedly found a machete and cigarettes. He remains in custody and faces a number of charges, including robbery, disguise with intent and possessing a weapon.