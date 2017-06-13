News / Winnipeg

Police arrest machete-wielding suspect in robbery

Officers are still investigating.

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is facing robbery charges after allegedly using a machete to steal cigarettes.

Police say they responded to report that a business had been robbed in the 800 block of Arlington Street, in the Daniel McIntyre area, on June 12 at around 5:20 a.m.

Two suspects had entered, one armed with the machete, and demanded money and cigarettes.

Police tracked down Shayne Kelvin Curtis Peters and allegedly found a machete and cigarettes. He remains in custody and faces a number of charges, including robbery, disguise with intent and possessing a weapon.

Anyone with more information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

