Police arrest machete-wielding suspect in robbery
Officers are still investigating.
A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is facing robbery charges after allegedly using a machete to steal cigarettes.
Police say they responded to report that a business had been robbed in the 800 block of Arlington Street, in the Daniel McIntyre area, on June 12 at around 5:20 a.m.
Two suspects had entered, one armed with the machete, and demanded money and cigarettes.
Police tracked down Shayne Kelvin Curtis Peters and allegedly found a machete and cigarettes. He remains in custody and faces a number of charges, including robbery, disguise with intent and possessing a weapon.
Anyone with more information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
